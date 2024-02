Corporate Deal

Kirkland & Ellis has guided Bain Capital in connection with its recapitalization of claims management company RYZE Claim Solutions. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by corporate partners Dave Gusella and Rajab Abbassi. RYZE, which is based in Noblesville, Indiana, was represented by McDermott Will & Emery and Dowling Hales.

February 13, 2024, 10:58 AM

