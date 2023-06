Corporate Deal

NRG Energy Inc. has agreed to sell its 44 percent ownership interest in South Texas Project Electric Generating Station to Constellation Energy Corp. for approximately $1.8 billion. The transaction, announced June 1, is expected to close by the end of this year. Houston-based NRG was represented by a McGuireWoods team. Constellation, which is based in Baltimore, was advised by Sidley Austin.

June 02, 2023, 8:03 AM

