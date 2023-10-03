Corporate Deal

Sumitomo Forestry America Inc. has agreed to acquire JPI Co., a multifamily home developer and property investment manager. The transaction, announced Oct. 2, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Sumitomo Forestry was advised by a Vinson & Elkins team led by partner Chris Rowley. JPI, based in Irving, Texas, was represented by Norton Rose Fulbright. Perkins Coie served as legal advisor to JPI's CEO Payton Mayes and CFO Mollie Fadule.

October 03, 2023, 12:15 PM

