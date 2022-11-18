Corporate Deal

Airport development company Vantage Airport Group and Corsair Infrastructure announced a $4.2 billion partnership on Thursday to develop a new international Terminal at the New York-based John F. Kennedy International Airport. Vancouver, Canada-based Vantage Airport is advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and McCarthy Tetrault. American Triple I and its consortium partners in JFK Millennium Partners, acting as financers and builders to the project, are represented by a Latham & Watkins team led by partner Ravi Purohit.

Transportation & Logistics

November 18, 2022, 7:52 AM