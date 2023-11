Corporate Deal

Central Garden & Pet, a producer of goods in the pet and garden industries, announced that it has acquired TDBBS LLC from Bregal Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. TDBBS, based in Richmond, Virginia, was represented by Dechert. Walnut Creek, California-based Central Garden & Pet was advised by Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe. Counsel information for Bregal Partners was not immediately available.

November 06, 2023, 1:29 PM

