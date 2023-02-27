Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Apax Partners announced that it has acquired a majority stake in preclinical research organization Porsolt in a deal guided by McDermott Will & Emery. Financial terms were not disclosed. Laval, France-based Porsolt was represented by a McDermott Will team including partners Jilali Maazouz, Pierre-Arnoux Mayoly, Emmanuelle Trombe and Henri de Mandiargues. Counsel information for Apax Partners, which is based in London, was not immediately available.

