Kirkland & Ellis advised Chicago-based private equity firm Frontenac in connection with the completion of its oversubscribed continuation fund. The transaction, announced Aug. 2, will fund future growth initiatives of portfolio company, Motion & Control Enterprises. The transaction was led by Churchill Asset Management and 50 South Capital. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by investment funds partners Katie St. Peters, Damian Jacobs and Samara Sanderson. Counsel information for the investors was not immediately available.

August 03, 2023, 11:08 AM

