Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Apax Partners LLP has agreed to invest $450 million to acquire a significant minority stake in IBS Software, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provider for the global travel and logistics industry, from Blackstone Group. London-based Apax was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partners Leo Greenberg, Ross Leff, Adarsh Varghese and Sara Zablotney. IBS, which is headquartered in India, was represented by Drew & Napier. Blackstone was advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett.

Investment Firms

May 16, 2023, 12:31 PM

