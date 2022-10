Corporate Deal

ArentFox Schiff counseled Washington D.C.-based BioLPG LLC in connection with its agreement with Green LG Energy Srl to increase funding for further development of GTI Energy's renewables-sourced Cool LPG technology. The ArentFox team was led by partner Sarah A. W. Fitts. Counsel information for Green LG, based in Milan, was not immediately available.

Renewable Energy

October 14, 2022, 7:32 AM