Community Brands, a leading provider of cloud-based software, services and payment solutions, announced today that TA Associates, a global growth private equity firm, will acquire its Association & Events and Nonprofit Solutions divisions to create a new strategic platform, Momentive Software. Financial terms were not disclosed. St. Petersburg, Florida-based Community was advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Matthew Guercio and Andrew Marmer. TA, which is based in Boston, Massachusetts, was represented by a Ropes & Gray team including partners Taylor Hart, Mike Lee and Megan Bisk.

July 11, 2024, 11:07 AM