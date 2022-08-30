Corporate Deal

Oakley Capital announced that its Fund V is investing in testing, inspection, certification and compliance platform Phenna Group. Concurrently, Oakley has acquired CTS Group, a construction testing and inspection services provider. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based Oakley was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team including partners James Howe and Ben Spiers. Counsel information for South Yorkshire, United Kingdom-based CTS Group was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

August 30, 2022, 10:22 AM