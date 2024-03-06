Corporate Deal

Affiliates of Palladium Equity Partners announced that it has sold EverDriven Technologies, an alternative student transportation platform, to private investment firm Charlesbank Capital Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. Palladium Equity was represented by a Greenberg Traurig team. Charlesbank Capital, which is based in Boston, was advised by Ropes & Gray. The Ropes & Gray team was led by private equity partners PJ Sullivan and Taylor Hart.

March 06, 2024, 10:50 AM

