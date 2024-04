Corporate Deal

3M has completed the planned spin-off of its health care business and launches Solventum Corp. as an independent company. Financial terms were not disclosed. Saint Paul, Minnesota-based 3M was advised by a Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer team led by partners Barbara Keil and Elizabeth Oberholzer.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 02, 2024, 10:20 AM

