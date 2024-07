Corporate Deal

Leeward Renewable Energy was counseled by Stoel Rives in a debt offering valued at $1.25 billion. Latham & Watkins counseled underwriters BNP Paribas, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank and Wells Fargo.

July 16, 2024, 2:51 PM