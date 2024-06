Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins has advised the initial purchasers in the underwriting of a debt issuance worth $650 million. The issuance was announced Jun. 6 by Calgary, Canada-based Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. The notes come due 2029. The Latham team included partners Michael Chambers, Bryant Lee, Joshua Marnitz, David Miller and Samuel Rettew.

June 07, 2024, 11:53 AM

