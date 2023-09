Corporate Deal

Mottu, a Sao Paulo-based motorbike rental and last mile logistics service company, has secured $50 million in a Series C funding round led by QED Investors and Bicycle Capital, with participation from Endeavor Catalyst. Mottu was advised by a Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati LatAm team including partner Matt Squires. Counsel information for investors was not immediately available.

