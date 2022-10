Corporate Deal

BrightPet Nutrition Group, a pet foods manufacturer and an A&M Capital Partners portfolio company, announced that it has completed its strategic acquisition of Bravo! Pet Foods. Financial terms were not disclosed. Lisbon, Ohio-based BrightPet Nutrition was advised by Calfee, Halter & Griswold. Counsel information for Bravo! Pet Foods, which is based in Manchester, Connecticut, was not immediately available.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 21, 2022, 9:04 AM