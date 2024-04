Corporate Deal

Epiq Solutions, a portfolio company of the Veritas Capital Vantage Fund, announced that it has completed its acquisition of G3 Technologies' CyberRadio Solutions business unit. Financial terms were not disclosed. Rolling Meadows, Illinois-based Epiq was advised by Latham & Watkins and a Covington & Burling team including partner Heather L. Finstuen. CyberRadio, which is based in Mount Airy, North Carolina, was represented by Miles & Stockbridge.

Aerospace & Defense

April 08, 2024, 1:35 PM

nature of claim: /