Nava Health MD Inc. is going public through a SPAC merger with 99 Acquisition Group Inc. As a result of the merger, Nava Health will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $320 million. Nava Health, which is based in Columbia, Maryland, was represented by Gordon Feinblatt LLC. The SPAC was advised by Loeb & Loeb.

February 15, 2024, 1:20 PM

