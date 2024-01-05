Corporate Deal

BaTeLab Co. Ltd., an analog integrated circuit design products devleoper, announced a $53 million initial public offering. The Suzhou, China-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, was advised by Sidley Austin partners Meng Ding and Claudia Yu. The underwriters, led by China International Capital Corp. Hong Kong Securities Ltd., are represented by Baker McKenzie. The Baker McKenzie team was led by capital markets partner Wang Hang.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 05, 2024, 11:35 AM

