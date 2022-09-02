Corporate Deal

Cravath, Swaine & Moore counseled Illumina Inc. in connection with the company's favorable decision from the Administrative Law Judge presiding over the Federal Trade Commission's challenge of its acquisition of GRAIL, an early cancer screening company. The Judge rejected the FTC’s position that the deal would adversely affect competition in a putative market for multi-cancer early detection tests. The Cravath Swaine team was led by partners Christine A. Varney, David R. Marriott, J. Wesley Earnhardt and Sharonmoyee Goswami.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 02, 2022, 9:03 AM