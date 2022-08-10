Corporate Deal

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. has agreed to sell the Tehachapi, California cement plant and related distribution terminals to building materials and construction provider CalPortland Co. for $350 million in cash. The transaction, announced Aug. 9, is expected to close in the first half of 2023. Raleigh, North Carolina-based Martin Marietta is advised by a Cravath, Swaine & Moore team. The Cravath Swaine team is led by partners Matthew J. Bobby, Christopher K. Fargo, Matthew Morreale, George F. Schoen and Robert I. Townsend III.

