Funds advised by Neuberger Berman have led a minority recapitalization of FDH Aero, a global supply chain partner for aerospace and defense companies. Neuberger Berman joins existing investor Audax Private Equity. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Neuberger Berman was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Stelios Saffos and Peter Sluka. Audax, which is based in Boston, was represented by Kirkland & Ellis.

May 10, 2024, 11:23 AM

