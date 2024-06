Corporate Deal

Databricks Inc. has agreed to acquire Tabular, a data management company. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Francisco-based Databricks was advised by a Fenwick & West team that included partners David Bell, Michael Brown, Ari Haber, Victoria Lupu and Ethan Skerry. Counsel information for San Jose, California-based Tabular was not immediately available.

