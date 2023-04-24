Corporate Deal

Krause Group has sold convenience store chain Kum & Go to FJ Management subsidiary Maverik Inc. The transaction, announced April 21, is expected to close in the coming months. Financial terms were not disclosed. Des Moines, Iowa-based Krause Group was represented by a Vedder Price team led by shareholders Michael A. Nemeroff and Shelby E. Parnes. FJ Management was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. The Kirkland team was led by corporate partner Karen Flanagan.

April 24, 2023, 8:21 AM

