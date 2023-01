Corporate Deal

The Timken Co. has agreed to acquire linear guide and telescopic rail manufacturer Nadella Group from ICG plc. The transaction, announced Jan. 30, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Canton, Ohio-based Timken is advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Leon Ferera. Counsel information for Nadella, which is based in Italy, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 31, 2023, 6:34 AM