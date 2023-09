Corporate Deal

Tamnoon, an assisted cloud remediation services provider, has secured $5.1 million in a seed funding round led by cyber investors Merlin Ventures and Secret Chord Ventures, with participation from Elron Ventures, Inner Loop Capital and toDay Ventures. San Francisco-based Tamnoon was advised by a Sidley Austin team that included partner Dr. Idan Netser. Counsel information for investors was not immediately available.

September 15, 2023, 11:30 AM

