Corporate Deal

Ion Beam Applications (IBA), a provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, has announced it has signed a total system restoration contract with Massachusetts General Hospital. The total value of the contract is between $80 and $100 million. Massachusetts General Hospital, based in Boston, was represented by a Latham & Watkins team led by partner Jason B. Caron. Counsel information was not available for Belgium-based IBA.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 20, 2023, 1:21 PM

nature of claim: /