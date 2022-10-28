Corporate Deal

KKR & Co. has agreed to place a $300 million investment in Advanta Enterprises Ltd., a sustainable agriculture company focused on providing farmers with hybrid seeds. As a result of the transaction, KKR will obtain a 13.33% stake in UPL Ltd., subsidiary, Advanta. New York-based KKR was advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. The Simpson Thacher team includes partners Jessica Cohen, Clare Gaskell, Marcy Geller and Ian Ho. UPL Ltd., which is based in Mumbai, India, was represented by a Jones Day team including partner S. Wade Angus.

October 28, 2022, 10:32 AM