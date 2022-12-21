Corporate Deal

Kite Pharma, a Gilead company, has agreed to acquire Tmunity Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on next-generation CAR T-therapies. The transaction, announced Dec. 20, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Philadelphia-based Tmunity is represented by Cooley and a Ropes & Gray team. Counsel information for Kite, which is based in Los Angeles, was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 21, 2022, 11:50 AM