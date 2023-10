Corporate Deal

Shenandoah Telecommunications has agreed to acquire 100% of the equity interests in Horizon Acquisition Parent LLC from Novacap TMT and GCM Grosvenor for $385 million. Edinburgh, Virginia-based Shenandoah was advised by Hunton Andrews Kurth. Horizon was represented by a Baker Botts team that included corporate partners Nicole Perez and Neil Torpey. GCM was counseled by Greenberg Traurig.

Telecommunications

October 26, 2023, 10:11 AM

