Corporate Deal

CCP Capital Strategies LLC announced that its newly formed affiliate has acquired 100 percent of the stock of Wireless Maritime Services from AT&T and Anuvu. Financial terms were not disclosed. Greenwich, Connecticut-based CCP Capital Strategies was advised by Moore & Van Allen and Morgan, Lewis and Bockius. AT&T, based in Dallas, was represented by Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton and a Wiley Rein LLP team. Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as legal counsel to Anuvu.