Corporate Deal

RedBird IMI announced that it has agreed to acquire All3Media, an independent television production and distribution company, from its joint owners, Warner Bros. Discovery and Liberty Global for 1.15 billion euros ($1.2 billion). New York-based RedBird was advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team that included partners Sandy Bhogal, Richard Birns, Eric Sloan and Nicholas Tomlinson. Warner Bros. Discovery and Liberty Global were counseled by DLA Piper. Counsel information for London-based All3Media was not immediately available.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 20, 2024, 11:43 AM

