Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Shore Capital Partners announced that it has sold its radiology medical device company IZI Medical Products to Halma plc, a life-saving technology group, in a deal guided by Winston & Strawn. The transaction closed on Sept. 30, 2022. Financial terms were not disclosed. Chicago-based Shore Capital was represented by Winston & Strawn. Counsel information for Halma, which is based in Amersham, United Kingdom, was not immediately available.

Health Care

October 06, 2022, 10:09 AM