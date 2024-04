Corporate Deal

JD Sports Fashion plc has agreed to acquire athletic-inspired fashion retailer Hibbett for approximately $1.1 billion. The transaction, announced April 23, is expected to close in the second half of 2024. Bury, United Kingdom-based JD Sports was advised by a Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer team led by partner Paul Tiger. Hibbett, which is based in Birmingham, Alabama, was represented by a Bass, Berry & Sims team.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 24, 2024, 2:28 PM

