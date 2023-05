Corporate Deal

Insight Venture Partners has placed an investment in Kabal AS, a logistics Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform serving the energy industry. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Insight was advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Philip Coletto and Morgan Elwyn. Counsel information for Stavanger, Norway-based Kabal was not immediately available.

