Corporate Deal

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. has agreed to acquire Acorda Therapeutics for $185 million. Frankfurt, Germany-based Merz Pharma was advised by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. Acorda Therapeutics, which is based in Pearl River, New York, was represented by a Baker McKenzie team.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 02, 2024, 11:20 AM

nature of claim: /