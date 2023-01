Corporate Deal

Morpheus Purchaser Inc., a corporation controlled by Thoma Bravo, has agreed to acquire digital forensics company Magnet Forensics Inc. for 1.8 billion Canadian dollars ($1.3 billion). Thoma Bravo was advised by Kirkland & Ellis and McMillan. Magnet Forensics, which is based in Ontario, Canada was represented by Blake, Cassels & Graydon and Dentons.

Investment Firms

January 23, 2023