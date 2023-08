Corporate Deal

Palmetto Exterminators, a portfolio company of private equity firm CenterOak Partners, has acquired commercial pest control service provider PestNow and formed Entomo Brands. Financial terms were not disclosed. Dallas-based CenterOak Partners was advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by partner Robert Little. Counsel information for PestNow, which is based in Sterling Heights, Virginia, was not immediately available.

Business Services

August 02, 2023, 8:11 AM

