Corporate Deal

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton has advised BNY Mellon Capital Markets, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan Chase and Mizuho Securities USA LLC in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at $750 million. The issuance was announced Nov. 15 by New York-based Bank of New York Mellon. The Cleary Gottlieb team included partners Jeffrey Karpf and Manuel Silva. The notes come due 2025.

Banking & Financial Services

November 17, 2022, 8:47 AM