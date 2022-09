Corporate Deal

Trowers & Hamlins counseled homebuilder Shawfair LLP in connection with appointing an energy services company to build, manage and operate a new district heating network and to supply low carbon heat for up to 2,800 new homes near Edinburgh, Scotland. Financial terms were not disclosed. Shawfair LLP was advised by a Trowers & Hamlins team led by partner Chris Paul.

Construction & Engineering

September 27, 2022, 9:12 AM