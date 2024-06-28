Corporate Deal

PAI Partners, a pre-eminent private equity firm, has agreed to sell M Group Services Limited, the UK's largest provider of essential infrastructure services and solutions, to CVC Capital Partners, one of the world's leading private equity firms. Financial terms were not disclosed. Luxembourg-based CVC was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team including partners Geoffrey Bailhache, Andrew Bechtel and James Campisi. Counsel information for PAI and M Group Services Limited was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

June 28, 2024, 12:56 PM