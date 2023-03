Corporate Deal

Iktos, an artificial intelligence-focused drug development company, has secured 16 million euros in a Series A funding round co-led by M Ventures and Debiopharm Innovation Fund, with participation from Omnes Capital. Switzerland-based Debiopharm Innovation was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Jean-Gabriel Griboul. Counsel information for Iktos, which is based in Paris, was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

March 15, 2023, 9:43 AM