Corporate Deal

CI&T has agreed to acquire NTERSOL Consulting, a banking and financial services software development company, in a deal guided by Hughes Hubbard & Reed. The transaction, announced Oct. 14, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022. Financial terms were not disclosed. Sao Paulo-based CI&T is advised by a Hughes Hubbard & Reed team including partners M. Billah, Andrew Braiterman, Gary Simon and Charles Wachsstock. Counsel information for NTERSOL Consulting, based in Irvine, California, was not immediately available.

Technology

October 18, 2022, 9:37 AM