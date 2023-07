Corporate Deal

Equinor has agreed to acquire wind and solar portfolio company, Rio Energy, from energy transition investment firm Denham Capital. Financial terms were not disclosed. Boston-based Denham was advised by Lefosse Advogados and a Sidley Austin team including partners Tim Chandler and Zackary Pullin. Counsel information for Equinor was not immediately available.

July 24, 2023, 8:45 AM

