Corporate Deal

Source Advisors announced that it has acquired Government Grant & Tax Consultants Ltd., a research and development tax consulting firm, in a deal guided by Ropes & Gray. Financial terms were not disclosed. Fort Worth, Texas-based Source Advisors was advised by a Ropes & Gray team led by partner Elizabeth Todd. Counsel information for Government Grant & Tax, which is based in St. Albans, United Kingdom, was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

April 06, 2023, 9:32 AM

