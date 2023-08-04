Corporate Deal

Hasbro has agreed to sell its independent content platform eOne to Lionsgate for a total consideration of approximately $500 million. The transaction, announced Aug. 3, is expected to close by the end of 2023. Santa Monica, California-based Lionsgate was advised by a Sheppard Mullin deal team led by partners Linda Michaelson, Shaun Clark and Aerin Snow. Counsel information for Hasbro, which is based in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, was not immediately available.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 04, 2023, 10:32 AM

nature of claim: /