James River Group Holdings Ltd., together with certain of its subsidiaries, have agreed to sell their individual risk workers’ compensation business renewal rights to insurance company Amynta Group. Financial terms were not disclosed. The transaction, announced Sept. 25, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. Pembroke Parish, Bermuda-based James River Group was advised by a Debevoise & Plimpton team led by insurance M&A partner Alexander Cochran. Counsel information for Amynta Group, which is based in New York, was not immediately available.

September 26, 2023, 10:05 AM

