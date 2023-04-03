Corporate Deal

Mars Inc. has agreed to acquire Heska Corp., a provider of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products, for $1.3 billion. The transaction, announced Apr. 3, is expected to close in the second half of 2023. Mars, which is based in McLean, Virginia, was represented by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team led by partners Howard Ellin and Neil Stronski. Loveland, Colorado-based Heska was advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by partner Saee Muzumdar. BofA Securities, which acted as Heska's financial advisor, was counceled by Sullivan & Cromwell.

