Corporate Deal

Hayden AI Technologies, a mobile automated bus lane and bus stop enforcement systems provider, has secured $90 million in a Series C funding round led by the Rise Fund, with participation from existing investors such as the Drawdown Fund and Autotech Ventures. San Francisco-based Hayden AI was advised by a Fenwick & West team led by corporate partner Sam Angus. TPG's the Rise Fund was represented by Debevoise & Plimpton. The Debevoise & Plimpton team was led by partner Michael Diz.

AI & Automation

July 17, 2024, 1:44 PM